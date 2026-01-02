Pep Guardiola quashes rumors of leaving Manchester City

Guardiola commented on Maresca's departure from Chelsea , calling him an "incredible manager" and "incredible person." "The only (thing) I can say is that Chelsea, I think, from my point of view, lose an incredible, incredible manager, incredible person. "But this (is a) decision from the hierarchy from Chelsea, so (I have) nothing to say," he said. The Italian left Stamford Bridge on New Year's Day, allegedly after informing the club about his discussions with City. Despite the speculation, Guardiola remains committed to City.

Contractual obligations

Guardiola's commitment to City and future plans

Guardiola reiterated his commitment to City, saying he has a contract and is happy with his current role. "I have a contract. I said a thousand million times. It's 10 years here, I will leave one day but I have a contract. I'm happy. I want to fight with my team," he added. "The hierarchy respect me, that was proved last season with what happened in this club - we didn't win one game in two, three months. They supported me." "I have one more year's contract. I like to be here, so we will see, you will see."