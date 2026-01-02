Pep Guardiola quashes rumors of leaving Manchester City
What's the story
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has quashed speculation about his potential departure from the club. The Spanish coach, who is approaching his 10th anniversary at the club, said last month that he intends to honor his contract with City until summer 2027. This statement comes amid rumors that former assistant of Guardiola's, Enzo Maresca, could be in line to replace him. Here's more.
Managerial changes
Guardiola expresses admiration for Maresca amid Chelsea exit
Guardiola commented on Maresca's departure from Chelsea, calling him an "incredible manager" and "incredible person." "The only (thing) I can say is that Chelsea, I think, from my point of view, lose an incredible, incredible manager, incredible person. "But this (is a) decision from the hierarchy from Chelsea, so (I have) nothing to say," he said. The Italian left Stamford Bridge on New Year's Day, allegedly after informing the club about his discussions with City. Despite the speculation, Guardiola remains committed to City.
Contractual obligations
Guardiola's commitment to City and future plans
Guardiola reiterated his commitment to City, saying he has a contract and is happy with his current role. "I have a contract. I said a thousand million times. It's 10 years here, I will leave one day but I have a contract. I'm happy. I want to fight with my team," he added. "The hierarchy respect me, that was proved last season with what happened in this club - we didn't win one game in two, three months. They supported me." "I have one more year's contract. I like to be here, so we will see, you will see."
Information
Manchester City are placed 2nd in the Premier League standings
City are 2nd in the Premier League 2025-26 standings. Notably, Guardiola's men are 4 points behind league leaders Arsenal (45). City's 0-0 draw against Sunderland on January 1 in Matchweek 19, saw them drop two crucial points.