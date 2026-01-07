Ellyse Perry returns to Birmingham Phoenix for 5th season

Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry will be returning to Birmingham Phoenix for a fifth season in the Women's Hundred tournament. The franchise announced her retention on Wednesday. Perry has been with the Phoenix since 2022, scoring 545 runs at an impressive strike rate of 127.03 and contributing with the ball when needed.

Player's statement Perry expresses excitement for upcoming season Perry expressed her excitement about returning to Birmingham Phoenix for the 2026 season. She said, "The Hundred has been such a wonderful addition to the cricket landscape, and provided so many wonderful opportunities for the further development of the women's game." She also praised Phoenix's passionate fanbase and called it a privilege to experience home support at Edgbaston.

Coach's remarks Phoenix's head coach praises Perry's impact Birmingham Phoenix Women's Head Coach, Ali Maiden, praised Perry as a "once-in-a-generation talent." He said her impact goes beyond the numbers on the scorecard and that she embodies professionalism, skill, and competitive spirit. Maiden added that they are aiming to build an exciting squad and having someone like Perry who embodies those characteristics is priceless for their long-term success.

Team's journey Birmingham Phoenix's past performances and future plans Birmingham Phoenix finished second from the bottom in the last two editions of the Women's Hundred. Their best result came in 2021, the inaugural season, where they lost to Oval Invincibles in the Eliminator. This year's tournament will be the first under private investment with teams required to finalize their retentions by January 16 ahead of auctions in March.