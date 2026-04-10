History! Phil Salt sets unwanted IPL record with latest duck
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) opener Phil Salt has created an unwanted record in the Indian Premier League (IPL). On Friday, he became the first batter in IPL history to be dismissed three times on the very first ball of an IPL match, as per Cricbuzz. The unfortunate incident happened during RCB's third match of IPL 2026 against Rajasthan Royals at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.
Match details
Salt enters an unwanted list
Salt was dismissed on the first ball of the match, caught by Dhurv Jurel off the bowling of Jofra Archer. This incident has put Salt on an unwanted list as he became the first batter in IPL history to be dismissed three times on the first ball of an IPL match. Overall, Salt now has four ducks in his 37-match IPL career. The tally includes 1,110 runs at 32.64 (SR: 173.70). He owns 10 fifties in the league.
Dismissal record
Salt joins these names on this unwanted list
Along with Salt, three other batters have been dismissed three times on the first ball of an innings in the IPL. They are Dwayne Smith, Prithvi Shaw, and KL Rahul. Former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel leads this unfortunate tally with four such dismissals in his 139-match IPL career.
Form
Salt's poor run in 2026!
Salt has been enduring a rough patch lately. Across 14 T20 matches this year, the England star has managed just 274 runs at a poor average of 19.57, as per ESPNcricinfo. His tally includes a solitary fifty. He has touched the 10-run mark just once in his last six outings. Salt's scores in the ongoing IPL season read 8, 46, and 0. The one against RR was his 23rd duck across 335 T20 games.