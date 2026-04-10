History! Phil Salt sets unwanted IPL record with latest duck 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) opener Phil Salt has created an unwanted record in the Indian Premier League (IPL) . On Friday, he became the first batter in IPL history to be dismissed three times on the very first ball of an IPL match, as per Cricbuzz. The unfortunate incident happened during RCB's third match of IPL 2026 against Rajasthan Royals at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

Match details Salt enters an unwanted list Salt was dismissed on the first ball of the match, caught by Dhurv Jurel off the bowling of Jofra Archer. This incident has put Salt on an unwanted list as he became the first batter in IPL history to be dismissed three times on the first ball of an IPL match. Overall, Salt now has four ducks in his 37-match IPL career. The tally includes 1,110 runs at 32.64 (SR: 173.70). He owns 10 fifties in the league.

Dismissal record Salt joins these names on this unwanted list Along with Salt, three other batters have been dismissed three times on the first ball of an innings in the IPL. They are Dwayne Smith, Prithvi Shaw, and KL Rahul. Former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel leads this unfortunate tally with four such dismissals in his 139-match IPL career.

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