Phil Salt completes 350 sixes in T20s: Decoding his stats

Star England opener Phil Salt has added another feather to his cap, completing 350 sixes in T20 cricket. He reached the landmark in Match 20 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. The very first maximum from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter's blade helped him attain this feat. Here are the key stats.

Knock Salt's blazing knock of 78 off 36 balls versus MI Salt shone for RCB against MI with a blazing knock of 78 off 36 balls. He smashed six fours and six sixes, striking at 216.67. Notably, Salt and his opening partner Virat Kohli added 120 runs for the 1st wicket. The two put on 71 runs in the powerplay itself. Salt led the charge with some effortless hitting. Shardul Thakur dismissed him eventually.

Milestone A look at his T20 numbers Salt has been a mainstay top-order batter in T20 cricket. The right-handed batter now owns 355 T20 sixes from 336 matches (326 innings). He also has 878 fours. Salt, who plays in franchise T20 tournaments around the world, has raced to 8,444 runs at 27.96. His strike rate is 155.19. Meanwhile, this was his 54th fifty in T20s. He also owns 4 centuries.

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Information Third-most T20I sixes for England According to ESPNcricinfo, Salt (83) is currently one of only three English players to have slammed over 80 sixes in T20I cricket. He is only behind Jos Buttler (175) and Eoin Morgan (120) in terms of T20I sixes for England.

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