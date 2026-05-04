French Open marred by prize money controversy: All we know

The upcoming French Open 2026, set to start on May 24, has been marred by a major controversy. Top tennis stars, including Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner, have led a revolt against the tournament's organizers over prize money distribution. The players expressed their "deep disappointment" in a joint statement over the allocation for this year's Grand Slam event. Here are further details.

Revenue dispute Players threaten legal action over prize money distribution The players have raised concerns over the lack of financial transparency and equitable revenue distribution. They argue that despite a 14% increase in tournament revenues, their share has actually decreased. Through the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), they are demanding a 22% share of total revenue, similar to other major sporting leagues. If their demands aren't met before the tournament starts, legal action could be on the cards.

Prize allocation Prize money increased by €5.3 million from last year The total prize pool for the French Open has been increased by only 9.5%, propelling it to €61.7 million. This is a rise of €5.3 million from last year, but it still falls short of players' expectations considering the tournament's revenues. The men's and women's singles champions will each get €2.8 million, while runners-up will earn €1.4 million each in this year's edition.

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Fund reduction Players' share of revenue to remain below 15% The players argue that the prize fund, as a percentage of total revenue, is actually decreasing. According to tournament officials, Roland Garros generated €395 million in revenue in 2025, a 14% year-on-year increase. However, they say that prize money only increased by 5.4%, reducing players' share of revenue to 14.3%. With estimated revenues exceeding €400 million for this year's tournament, they fear the prize money as a percentage of revenue will likely remain below 15%.

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