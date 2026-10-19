IPL 2027: These 5 players can spark bidding wars
What's the story
As the 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction approaches, a number of players have caught the attention of franchise scouts with their impressive performances in domestic and international cricket. These players have been consistent run-scorers or wicket-takers in tournaments like the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), Big Bash League and The Hundred. On this note, here are five such players who could attract big bids at the upcoming auction.
#1
Shai Hope
West Indies captain Shai Hope enjoyed a dream run in his recent white-ball tour of India.
Hope scored a whopping 261 runs across four T20I innings, which included two tons and a fifty.
Hope can also double up as a wicket-keeper, which further enhances his value.
Kolkata Knight Riders, who are searching for a new captain, can invest in Hope.
Notably, the dasher has played nine IPL games - all in 2024.
#2
Ankit Kumar
Ankit Kumar, the captain of Haryana, has impressed one and all with his performances in the SMAT 2025-26.
The opening batter scored 448 runs in 11 matches at an average of 44.80 and a strike rate of 172.30, finishing as the tournament's second-highest run-getter.
Teams looking for top-order batters can go for Ankit, as he is a local talent.
#3
Kusal Mendis
Kusal Mendis, the captain of Sri Lanka's white-ball teams, is another overseas keeper-batter who can gather bids from multiple teams.
As per Cricinfo, his 1,191 T20 runs this year have come at an average of 42.53 and a strike rate of 147.76.
His experience of performing well on Asian tracks can make him an asset.
Mendis has played a solitary IPL game so far.
#4
Shivam Shukla
Shivam Shukla is a leg-spinner from Madhya Pradesh who enjoyed a breakout season in the SMAT 2025-26 season.
He claimed 17 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 14.58.
His consistent wicket-taking ability in the middle overs placed him among the tournament's productive bowlers.
Moreover, his economy rate was also an impressive 7.25.
He could certainly be a valuable addition.
#5
Josh Tongue
England pacer Josh Tongue has made a name for himself with his heroic spells in Test cricket.
The fast bowler can move the ball, and that too with pace.
He has also proven his brilliance in the shortest format.
Tongue claimed 14 wickets each in the last two The Hundred seasons.
His first five T20I outings have resulted in eight wickets at 23.50.