IPL 2027: These 5 players can spark bidding wars

West Indies captain Shai Hope enjoyed a dream run in his recent white-ball tour of India.

Hope scored a whopping 261 runs across four T20I innings, which included two tons and a fifty.

Hope can also double up as a wicket-keeper, which further enhances his value.

Kolkata Knight Riders, who are searching for a new captain, can invest in Hope.

Notably, the dasher has played nine IPL games - all in 2024.