Decoding men's singles players with most five-setters at Grand Slams

Stan Wawrinka entered record books in his farewell season on Thursday afternoon at the 2026 Australian Open. He battled past French qualifier Arthur Gea 4-6, 6-3, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(3) in a four-hour, 33-minute encounter. As per Opta, this was the 49th five-setter in Wawrinka's Grand Slam career. He surpassed Roger Federer (48). Here are players with most five-setters at Grand Slams (Open Era).

#1 49 - Stan Wawrinka The win over Gea marked Wawrinka's 49th five-setter at Grand Slams and 58th overall. As per ATP, the 40-year-old Wawrinka become the oldest man to reach the third round at Melbourne Park since Ken Rosewall achieved the feat at age 44 in 1978. Wawrinka, a three-time Grand Slam winner, has raced to a 45-18 win-loss record at AO. Overall at Slams, he is 160-71.

#2 48 - Roger Federer Former Swiss legend Federer clocked 48 five-setters in his Grand Slam career. Federer went on to reach 31 Grand Slam finals in men's singles and lifted 20 trophies. He finished his remarkable journey with a 369-60 win-loss record at Grand Slams. At the Australian Open, he claimed a 102-15 win-loss record, winning six titles.

Advertisement