Decoding men's singles players with most five-setters at Grand Slams
What's the story
Stan Wawrinka entered record books in his farewell season on Thursday afternoon at the 2026 Australian Open. He battled past French qualifier Arthur Gea 4-6, 6-3, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(3) in a four-hour, 33-minute encounter. As per Opta, this was the 49th five-setter in Wawrinka's Grand Slam career. He surpassed Roger Federer (48). Here are players with most five-setters at Grand Slams (Open Era).
#1
49 - Stan Wawrinka
The win over Gea marked Wawrinka's 49th five-setter at Grand Slams and 58th overall. As per ATP, the 40-year-old Wawrinka become the oldest man to reach the third round at Melbourne Park since Ken Rosewall achieved the feat at age 44 in 1978. Wawrinka, a three-time Grand Slam winner, has raced to a 45-18 win-loss record at AO. Overall at Slams, he is 160-71.
#2
48 - Roger Federer
Former Swiss legend Federer clocked 48 five-setters in his Grand Slam career. Federer went on to reach 31 Grand Slam finals in men's singles and lifted 20 trophies. He finished his remarkable journey with a 369-60 win-loss record at Grand Slams. At the Australian Open, he claimed a 102-15 win-loss record, winning six titles.
#3
47 - Novak Djokovic
Serbian ace Novak Djokovic reached the 2026 Australian Open third round on January 22, after beating Italian qualifier Francesco Maestrelli in straight sets. Notably, Djokovic has featured in 47 five-setters at Grand Slams and is closing in on both Federer and Wawrinka. Djokovic currently has a singles win-loss record of 399-55 at Grand Slams. The 24-time Grand Slam winner is 101-10 at AO.