RCB's Pooja Vastrakar ruled out for two weeks with injury

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar has been sidelined for two weeks due to a hamstring injury. The news was confirmed by RCB head coach Malolan Rangarajan after their opening match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 against Mumbai Indians on Saturday. "Two weeks prior to her release from the CoE (Center of Excellence in Bengaluru), she unfortunately tweaked her hamstring," said Rangarajan.

Injury details Vastrakar's injury history and recovery timeline Rangarajan also revealed that this isn't the first time Vastrakar has faced an injury. He said, "Earlier, she was there [at the CoE] for her shoulder, now she has a hamstring issue." The coach added that it's a week-by-week process and they will see where she is at after two weeks. This suggests, based on the coach's comments, that her recovery could take longer than initially expected.

Match recap RCB's performance in WPL 2026 opener Despite Vastrakar's absence, RCB started their WPL 2026 campaign on a high note with a nail-biting last-ball victory over Mumbai Indians. Nadine de Klerk was the star of the match, scoring an unbeaten 63 off just 44 balls to guide her team home with three wickets in hand. The win came as a major boost for RCB.

Information Here are her WPL stats Having played 16 WPL games for Mumbai Indians in the past seasons, Vastrakar owns seven wickets in the league at an economy of 7.08. The tally also includes 126 runs at a strike rate of 116.66.