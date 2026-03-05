Premier League, Manchester City drop points in title race: Stats

Manchester City dropped crucial points in their Premier League 2025-26 title chase after a surprising 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest . The result comes as a major setback for Pep Guardiola's side, who were hoping to close the gap on league leaders Arsenal. Despite taking the lead twice through goals from Antoine Semenyo and Rodri, City couldn't hold on as Morgan Gibbs-White and Elliot Anderson equalized for Forest.

Match A solid 2-2 affair Rayan Cherki's cross into the box saw Semenyo score with a delightful volley. Forest had a couple of chances on the break either side of the goal but before Gibbs-White's helped his side draw level on 56 minutes with a stunning finish. Rodri then headed in from a corner to restore the home team's advantage. However, it was Anderson's goal that stunned City after he played a clever one-two with Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Information City had chances to win late on The home side had chances to win it in stoppage time but failed to convert them. Rodri shot wide from Savinho's cutback while Semenyo sent a free-kick just over the bar. In the dying moments of the game, Savinho's goal-bound effort was heroically cleared off the line by Murillo.

Information A look at the points table After 29 matches, Guardiola's City own 60 points. This was their 6th draw of the campaign. They are now 7 points behind league leaders Arsenal, who have 67 points but played one game more. Forest have 28 points and remain 17th, ahead of West Ham United on goal difference.

Match stats Here are the match stats City dominated ball possession (70.1%). Their xG was 2.02 with 7 shots on target from 21 attempts. Forest with 0.97 xG managed 9 attempts with 4 shots on target. The hosts hit the woodwork once and created 4 big chances. Forest created two big chances. In terms of touches in the opposition box, City had 44 compared to Forest's 14.

Information Semenyo shines for City Semenyo, who joined City from Bournemouth in January 2026, has scored 15 Premier League goals this season (A4) from 28 matches. Overall, he has scored 35 Premier League goals (A11) from 109 appeaerances. He now has 7 PL goals for City.