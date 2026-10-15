India vs Zimbabwe, 1st Women's T20I: Match preview and stats
What's the story
Smriti Mandhana will lead the Indian women's cricket team for the first time in a bilateral series against Zimbabwe on Friday. The match will be played at Raipur, marking several milestones - Mandhana's first as full-time captain since replacing Harmanpreet Kaur, Zimbabwe's inaugural bilateral series against India, and Raipur's first international women's match, as per Cricinfo. Meanwhile, this will also be the first match ever between India and Zimbabwe in Women's T20Is.
Captaincy credentials
Mandhana's captaincy experience
Mandhana isn't new to captaincy, having led Maharashtra at the domestic level and Royal Challengers Bengaluru to two Women's Premier League (WPL) titles.
She has also captained India in 18 WT20Is, winning 11 of them.
Mandhana, who was the vice-captain for nearly a decade, said that while the full-time captaincy is something new to look forward to, she hopes to do justice to it.
"I have been the vice-captain for almost 10 years. So, I have been part of the leadership group and I wouldn't say it is an entirely new thing. But, for sure, it is something to look forward to and hopefully I can do justice to the role," Mandhana told reporters on Thursday.
Team performance
Raipur to host its 1st international women's match
India Women come into this series on the back of an Asia Cup win and Asian Games gold.
However, Zimbabwe will be looking to turn their fortunes around after a historic ODI win over West Indies last month.
They have lost all 18 T20I matches this year.
The match will be played at Raipur, which has only hosted two Men's T20Is so far.
Players
Player focus: Here are the stats
Shafali Verma has been in great form and is the highest scorer this year. From 24 WT20Is in 2026, she owns 863 runs at 39.22. She has hit a ton and 7 fifties.
Her 38 sixes and 99 fours are the highest for any batswoman this year.
For Zimbabwe, opener Kelis Ndhlovu will be crucial for a strong start. She is the highest run-scorer for Zimbabwe this year with 320 runs in 18 WT20Is at 18.82.
Match details
India's No. 3 options and weather forecast
In Jemimah Rodrigues's absence, G Kamalini has batted at No. 3 in two innings during the Asian Games.
However, India might consider giving Anushka Sharma or Niki Prasad a chance after their recent performances against Australia A.
Raipur is expected to be partly sunny with daytime temperatures reaching up to 33°C before cooling down to around 28°C in the evening.
Probable XIs
IND-W vs ZIM-W: A look at the likely XIs
IND-W probable XI: Smriti Mandhana (captain), Shafali Verma, Anushka Sharma/Niki Prasad, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, N Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Kranti Gaud.
ZIM-W probable XI: Kelis Ndhlovu, Beloved Biza, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Christine Mutasa, Nyasha Gwanzura, Chiedza Dhururu, Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Josephine Nkomo (captain), Kudzai Chigora, Loryn Phiri, Nomvelo Sibanda.
Do you know?
Shree Charani is closing in on this milestone
India's Shree Charani is the leading wicket-taker in WT20Is this year. She has claimed 47 scalps in 23 matches at an average of 10.42. She is three shy of 50 wickets. Overall in the format, she owns 62 wickets at 12.56.
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