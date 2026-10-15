India vs Zimbabwe, 1st Women's T20I: Match preview and stats

Mandhana isn't new to captaincy, having led Maharashtra at the domestic level and Royal Challengers Bengaluru to two Women's Premier League (WPL) titles.

She has also captained India in 18 WT20Is, winning 11 of them.

Mandhana, who was the vice-captain for nearly a decade, said that while the full-time captaincy is something new to look forward to, she hopes to do justice to it.

"I have been the vice-captain for almost 10 years. So, I have been part of the leadership group and I wouldn't say it is an entirely new thing. But, for sure, it is something to look forward to and hopefully I can do justice to the role," Mandhana told reporters on Thursday.