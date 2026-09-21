Shafali Verma boasts these six-hitting records in Women's T20Is
What's the story
Shafali Verma, India's explosive batter, has broken Smriti Mandhana's record for the most sixes by an Indian in Women's T20 Internationals. The milestone was achieved during India's Asian Games 2026 semifinal against Bangladesh at the Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin. Verma now has 104 sixes in WT20Is, surpassing Mandhana's tally of 100. On this note, we look at Verma's six-hitting milestones in WT20I cricket.
Historic achievement
Historic hundred for Verma
Verma made an unbeaten 100 off 49 balls in the aforementioned game with the help of three fours and nine sixes.
Riding on her brilliance, India scored an impressive 195/4 in 20 overs and later won by a massive 114 runs.
The opener became the third Indian after Mandhana (2) and Kaur (1) with a WT20I ton.
Elite list
Fourth-most sixes in WT20Is
As per Cricinfo, Verma has now raced to 104 sixes from 118 WT20Is - the fourth most for any batter.
Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu is just ahead of her with 120 sixes, while New Zealand's Sophie Devine and West Indies's Deandra Dottin jointly hold the top spot with 134 sixes each.
Mandhana (100) is the only other batter with a century of WT20I sixes.
Feat
Most sixes in a WT20I innings
Having hit nine sixes against Bangladesh, Verma has become the batter with the joint-most sixes in a WT20I innings (FM teams), as per Cricbuzz.
She has gone par with West Indies stars Hayley Matthews and Deandra Dottin.
This is overall the third instance of Verma hitting at least five sixes in a WT20I innings.
Feat
Most sixes in a calendar year
Across 23 WT20Is this year, Verma has scored 815 runs at an average of 38.80 and a strike rate of 162.67 (100: 1, 50s: 7).
Only South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt (824 runs in 2026) is ahead of her in terms of most runs in a calendar year in Women's T20Is.
Verma has also become the batter with the most WT20I sixes in a year (35).
She has gone past Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu tally of 32 such hits in 2024.