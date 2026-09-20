Asian Games: Shafali Verma scripts records with hundred vs Bangladesh
What's the story
India's women's cricket team opener Shafali Verma hammered a sensational hundred against Bangladesh in the semi-final clash of the Asian Games 2026. She attacked the bowlers from the outset and scored runs for fun. Verma got to her hundred in the final over as the Women in Blue breached the 200-run mark. Here we look at her performance and stats.
Match details
A stunning hand from Verma
India were off to a flier with Verma and Smriti Mandhana adding 72 runs for the opening wicket.
Though Mandhana fell for 39, Verma continued her special show at one end.
She and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (40) added another 94 runs for the third wicket.
The former completed her ton in the very last ball of the innings.
Riding on the dasher's efforts, India scored an impressive 195 runs for the loss of four wickets in their allotted 20 overs.
Stats
Maiden hundred for the batter
Verma's 100* off 49 balls was laced with three fours and nine sixes.
She has now become the batter with the joint-most sixes in a WT20I innings, as per Cricbuzz.
Verma has gone par with West Indies stars Hayley Matthews and Deandra Dottin.
The opener also became the third Indian after Mandhana (2) and Kaur (1) with a WT20I ton.
Twitter Post
A historic knock!
Shafali Verma turns on the power and brings up a magnificent hundred! 🥵— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 20, 2026
Watch India vs Bangladesh semi-final match at the Asian Games 2026, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #AsianGames #AichiNagoya2026… pic.twitter.com/CuEynV9TNy
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Sensatioanl run in 2026
Across 23 WT20Is this year, Verma has scored 815 runs at an average of 38.80 and a strike rate of 162.67 (100: 1, 50s: 7).
Only South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt (824 runs in 2026) is ahead of her in terms of most runs in a calendar year in Women's T20Is.
Verma has also become the batter with the most WT20I sixes in a year (35).
She has gone past Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu tally of 32 such hits in 2024.
Stats
100 sixes in the format
Verma also went past 100 WT20I sixes during her stay, becoming the second Indian with this milestone.
Her tally of 104 such hits is now the most for an Indian. Mandhana takes the second spot with 100 sixes.
Overall, Verma has raced to 3,277 runs from 118 WT20Is at an average of 30.06 (SR: 140.70).
This includes 22 scores of 50 or more.