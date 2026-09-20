Asian Games: Shafali Verma scripts records with hundred vs Bangladesh

India were off to a flier with Verma and Smriti Mandhana adding 72 runs for the opening wicket.

Though Mandhana fell for 39, Verma continued her special show at one end.

She and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (40) added another 94 runs for the third wicket.

The former completed her ton in the very last ball of the innings.

Riding on the dasher's efforts, India scored an impressive 195 runs for the loss of four wickets in their allotted 20 overs.