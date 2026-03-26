'Enjoyed life in much-needed break...': Prithvi Shaw eyes comeback

Prithvi Shaw , the talented Indian cricketer, has returned to Delhi Capitals after going unsold in the IPL 2025 auction. Despite not being able to score runs for DC in his last two seasons, Shaw is optimistic about his comeback. He believes that the break helped him refresh and strengthen himself mentally. "I enjoyed my life a lot. I went to a couple of destinations to refresh my mind," Shaw told reporters on Wednesday while explaining his time away from cricket.

Training commitment Shaw worked hard during his break Shaw revealed that he stuck to his old routine of practicing and working hard during this break. "Whether it was training or batting, what I used to do, I started doing three times," he said. The cricketer also emphasized that he doesn't see this as a step back but rather as a necessary break to strengthen himself mentally.

Overcoming obstacles Shaw's response to critics Shaw, who made a stellar debut for India before faltering, was dropped by DC midway through IPL 2024. He also parted ways with Mumbai in domestic cricket. However, he took these challenges in his stride. "I am a human being; I will make mistakes," Shaw said. He also stressed that what is written or spoken about him is only half the story, adding that his family and friends know him best.

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Self-belief Shaw on social media impact Shaw also spoke about how social media and newspapers affected him when he was younger. "Everytime you see [such stuff], you come [back for more]. So I stopped seeing them," he said. The cricketer reiterated his self-belief, saying that he knows where he has come from and how hard he has worked. He added, "Mistakes are made by humans... It's okay, move ahead."

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