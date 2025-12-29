Priyansh Arya registers his second 70-plus score in VHT 2025-26
What's the story
Dashing Delhi opener Priyansh Arya played a blazing knock against Saurashtra in his team's third match of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. The southpaw scored runs all over the park as Delhi were off to a flying start while chasing 321 at the Alur Cricket Stadium in Bengaluru. He made 78 off just 45 balls before departing. Here are his stats.
Knock
A fine hand from Arya
Arya dominated a 49-run opening stand with Arpit Rana (12) before further adding 66 runs with Ayush Doseja (24). The opener, who became a household name after a dream IPL 2025 season with Punjab Kings, was brilliant in the powerplay as Delhi's scoring rate remained healthy. He eventually fell to Chetan Sakariya as Delhi were 115/2 at the time of his dismissal.
Stats
Third 50-plus score in List A cricket
Arya's 78 came off just 45 balls as he smoked five fours and six sixes during his stay. The southpaw had made a 44-ball 74 in Delhi's opener against Andhra. His only other 50-plus score in List A cricket was a hundred (101). Playing his 11th match in the format, Arya has raced to 331 runs at 26-plus. His strike rate is over 120.
1st innings
Summary of 1st innings
Earlier in the game, Saurashtra posted a strong total of 320/7 in their allotted 50 overs. Vishvarajsinh Jadeja was the star performer with an impressive knock of 115 runs off just 104 balls, while Ruchit Ahir remained unbeaten at 95 off 65 balls. For Delhi, Navdeep Saini was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets for 41 runs in his 10 overs.