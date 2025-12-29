Priyansh Arya registers his second 70-plus score in VHT 2025-26

Dashing Delhi opener Priyansh Arya played a blazing knock against Saurashtra in his team's third match of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy . The southpaw scored runs all over the park as Delhi were off to a flying start while chasing 321 at the Alur Cricket Stadium in Bengaluru. He made 78 off just 45 balls before departing. Here are his stats.

Knock A fine hand from Arya Arya dominated a 49-run opening stand with Arpit Rana (12) before further adding 66 runs with Ayush Doseja (24). The opener, who became a household name after a dream IPL 2025 season with Punjab Kings, was brilliant in the powerplay as Delhi's scoring rate remained healthy. He eventually fell to Chetan Sakariya as Delhi were 115/2 at the time of his dismissal.

Stats Third 50-plus score in List A cricket Arya's 78 came off just 45 balls as he smoked five fours and six sixes during his stay. The southpaw had made a 44-ball 74 in Delhi's opener against Andhra. His only other 50-plus score in List A cricket was a hundred (101). Playing his 11th match in the format, Arya has raced to 331 runs at 26-plus. His strike rate is over 120.