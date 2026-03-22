PSL 2026 to be played behind closed doors: Here's why

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 will be played behind closed doors due to the ongoing crisis in West Asia. The tournament, which was originally scheduled to take place at six venues, has now been reduced to just two: Lahore and Karachi . The opening ceremony in Lahore has also been canceled. Here are further details.

Uncertain future Naqvi hints at possible crowd later on PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has hinted that later stages of the tournament, which gets underway on March 26, could see crowds, but this is dependent on the "crisis" in Iran ending. He said, "Perhaps it ends in 10 days, perhaps 15." The ongoing conflict in West Asia has also caused a global oil crisis, affecting Pakistan due to disruptions in oil supply through the Strait of Hormuz.

Decision explained Here is why Naqvi said, "The Prime Minister requested all of Pakistan to restrict their movements because of the fuel crisis." He added that they decided PSL would continue as per the original schedule after discussions with security agencies. However, he stressed they couldn't ask people to restrict their movements and then allow 30,000 people in stadiums every day.

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Compensation promised Refunds for fans Naqvi has assured that the PCB will compensate franchise owners for the revenue loss due to empty crowds, most of which goes to the franchises. He also promised refunds for all those who had already bought tickets for PSL matches. The chairman apologized to cities like Peshawar, which was supposed to host one match on March 28 but won't be able to now.

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