PSL to switch from drafts to player auctions: Details here
What's the story
The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is all set to revolutionize its player recruitment process by moving from a draft-based system to an auction format. The decision comes after months of debate between franchises and the league over the best way to fill their rosters. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that this change is aimed at "enhancing competitive balance, increasing transparency, and providing players greater earning opportunities."
Retention changes
PSL's new player retention rules
The PSL has also made major changes to its player retention rules. Previously, each of the six franchises could retain up to eight players from their previous season's squad. However, with the addition of two new teams (Hyderabad and Sialkot), this system became irrational. To strike a balance between existing teams and newcomers, the PSL has halved retentions to four players per team.
Information
One player retention per category
Under the new rules, a franchise can retain only one player per category- Platinum, Diamond, Gold, and Silver. The categories for players have not yet been revealed.
Player allocation
Unpicked players and direct signings
The unpicked players from these categories will be accessible to Hyderabad and Sialkot. The two franchises can sign up to four players before the auction. It is still unclear whether these players will be picked through a "draft" system or not. Each team can also directly sign one player outside of the auction system, increasing team purses to $1.6 million from about $1.3 million previously. Direct signings are only available to players who didn't participate in the PSL last year.
Auction implementation
PSL's shift to auction system
The PSL's shift to an auction-based recruitment system is a major departure from its previous structure. This change will likely lead to unprecedented player movement between teams, given the significantly relaxed recruitment rules. The date for this auction has not yet been confirmed. And the ownership structure of Multan Sultans is also yet to be ascertained. Ali Tareen, the franchise's previous owner, opted not to renew his lease.