PSL to switch from drafts to player auctions: Details here

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is all set to revolutionize its player recruitment process by moving from a draft-based system to an auction format. The decision comes after months of debate between franchises and the league over the best way to fill their rosters. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that this change is aimed at "enhancing competitive balance, increasing transparency, and providing players greater earning opportunities."

Retention changes PSL's new player retention rules The PSL has also made major changes to its player retention rules. Previously, each of the six franchises could retain up to eight players from their previous season's squad. However, with the addition of two new teams (Hyderabad and Sialkot), this system became irrational. To strike a balance between existing teams and newcomers, the PSL has halved retentions to four players per team.

Information One player retention per category Under the new rules, a franchise can retain only one player per category- Platinum, Diamond, Gold, and Silver. The categories for players have not yet been revealed.

Advertisement

Player allocation Unpicked players and direct signings The unpicked players from these categories will be accessible to Hyderabad and Sialkot. The two franchises can sign up to four players before the auction. It is still unclear whether these players will be picked through a "draft" system or not. Each team can also directly sign one player outside of the auction system, increasing team purses to $1.6 million from about $1.3 million previously. Direct signings are only available to players who didn't participate in the PSL last year.

Advertisement