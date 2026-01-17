PSL mulls 'drauction' format for 2026 season: Details here
What's the story
The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is considering a new player recruitment model called "drauction," a blend of draft and auction. As per ESPNcricinfo, the idea was discussed during a recent governing council meeting, which included representatives from all eight franchises. The decision on whether to adopt this unique approach for the upcoming 2026 season remains pending, with further discussions scheduled over the weekend.
Retention challenges
New franchises complicate player retention negotiations
The addition of two new franchises from Hyderabad and Sialkot has complicated player retention negotiations. There are disagreements on how to strike a balance between allowing existing franchises to retain their players while giving the new ones a fair chance at signing top players. The new teams are pushing for fewer player retentions to have access to a wider pool of talent.
Auction preference
New franchises favor auction over draft
The new franchises are also among those pushing for an auction instead of a draft. However, most existing franchises oppose this position. The final decision will rest with the chairman if disagreements persist. An official statement from the PSL governing council confirmed that detailed discussions were held on various matters including player retentions and adoption of either a player auction or the proposed 'drauction.'
Season start
PSL 2026 season to start on March 26
The PSL governing council has confirmed that the 2026 season will start on March 26. The decision comes as fans, players, and stakeholders look forward to a new era of the league. A working group has been formed to meet on Saturday for further deliberations on agenda items before reconvening the governing council meeting as necessary.
Ownership uncertainty
Ownership status of Multan Sultans remains uncertain
The ownership status of the Multan Sultans franchise remains uncertain. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had initially decided to run the franchise in-house after previous owner Ali Tareen left. However, encouraged by the high prices Hyderabad and Sialkot fetched, they have now opted to auction off Sultans before the tournament. Technical bids are due by the end of this month.