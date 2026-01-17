PSL mulls 'drauction' format for 2026 season: Details here

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is considering a new player recruitment model called "drauction," a blend of draft and auction. As per ESPNcricinfo, the idea was discussed during a recent governing council meeting, which included representatives from all eight franchises. The decision on whether to adopt this unique approach for the upcoming 2026 season remains pending, with further discussions scheduled over the weekend.

Retention challenges New franchises complicate player retention negotiations The addition of two new franchises from Hyderabad and Sialkot has complicated player retention negotiations. There are disagreements on how to strike a balance between allowing existing franchises to retain their players while giving the new ones a fair chance at signing top players. The new teams are pushing for fewer player retentions to have access to a wider pool of talent.

Auction preference New franchises favor auction over draft The new franchises are also among those pushing for an auction instead of a draft. However, most existing franchises oppose this position. The final decision will rest with the chairman if disagreements persist. An official statement from the PSL governing council confirmed that detailed discussions were held on various matters including player retentions and adoption of either a player auction or the proposed 'drauction.'

Season start PSL 2026 season to start on March 26 The PSL governing council has confirmed that the 2026 season will start on March 26. The decision comes as fans, players, and stakeholders look forward to a new era of the league. A working group has been formed to meet on Saturday for further deliberations on agenda items before reconvening the governing council meeting as necessary.

