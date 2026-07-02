Abhishek Sharma tops this list (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Quickest batters to 100 T20I sixes (by balls)

By Parth Dhall 04:19 pm Jul 02, 202604:19 pm

What's the story

The 1st T20I between England and India at Chester-le-Street's Riverside Ground was washed out after the first innings. Electing to bat, India racked up 189/7 in 20 overs. The hosts rode on Abhishek Sharma's heroics after losing two quick wickets. Abhishek, who hammered a 24-ball 59, raced to 100 sixes in T20Is. According to Cricbuzz, he is the quickest to this milestone (by balls).