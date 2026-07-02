Quickest batters to 100 T20I sixes (by balls)
What's the story
The 1st T20I between England and India at Chester-le-Street's Riverside Ground was washed out after the first innings. Electing to bat, India racked up 189/7 in 20 overs. The hosts rode on Abhishek Sharma's heroics after losing two quick wickets. Abhishek, who hammered a 24-ball 59, raced to 100 sixes in T20Is. According to Cricbuzz, he is the quickest to this milestone (by balls).
#1
Abhishek Sharma (India): 785 balls
As mentioned, Abhishek is the fastest to 100 T20I sixes by balls. He took just 785 balls for the same since making his debut in 2024. As per ESPNcricinfo, he joined Rohit Sharma (205), Suryakumar Yadav (179), Hardik Pandya (126), and Virat Kohli (124) in the 100-six club among Indians. The youngster also surpassed KL Rahul, who is currently on 99 sixes.
Information
Previous record holder for India
Before Abhishek, his former captain Suryakumar Yadav was the fastest Indian to 100 T20I sixes, taking 1,007 balls. Suryakumar, who led India to the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup title, has 179 sixes and 297 fours in the format.
#2
Evin Lewis (West Indies): 789 balls
Overall, the previous record was held by the West Indies' Evin Lewis. As per Cricbuzz, Lewis raced to 100 20I sixes off 789 balls. No other batter has achieved the feat in sub-800 balls. Across 67 T20Is, the Caribbean batter has 136 sixes and 137 fours. He owns 1,799 runs at an average of nearly 30 and a strike rate of 152.07.