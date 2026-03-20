De Kock boasts most IPL runs by overseas wicket-keeper: Stats 

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 approaches, Mumbai Indians (MI) are one of the teams to watch out for. They have retained their core while making some key buys at the auction table. The five-time champions made headlines by bringing back club legend Quinton de Kock for a bargain price during the bidding event. On this note, let's decode his stats in IPL.

Do you know? De has won two titles with MI The return of de Kock to MI is a major boost for the franchise. He was signed at his base price of ₹1 crore. De Kock had played a crucial role in MI's title wins in 2019 and 2020. His only other previous season with MI was in 2021. His left-handed aggression perfectly complements Rohit Sharma's style, making him an ideal choice for the opening slot and wicket-keeper's position.

Stats Over 3,000 runs in the league De Kock has played for a host of franchises in the IPL. He will enter IPL 2026 with 3,309 runs from 115 games at an average of 30.63, as per ESPNcricinfo. The tally includes 24 fifties and a couple of tons. While playing for Kolkata Knight Riders, he could manage just 152 runs from eight games last season at 21.71. 97 of his runs came in a solitary match.

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Feat De Kock tops this list 2,976 of de Kock's IPL runs have come as a designated wicket-keeper. No other overseas gloveman has more runs in the league. Australian legend Adam Gilchrist (2,069) is the only other non-Indian keeper with over 2,000 IPL runs. De Kock's tally of 24 50-plus scores in IPL as a keeper is the joint-second-most for any player alongside MS Dhoni. Only KL Rahul is ahead of the duo with 30 such scores.

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Milestone Fourth-highest individual score in IPL history While playing for Lucknow Super Giants, de Kock smashed an unbeaten 140 off 70 balls in an IPL 2022 match against KKR. This is the fourth-highest individual score in the tournament. He is only behind Chris Gayle (175* for RCB vs PWI, 2013), Brendon McCullum (158* for KKR vs RCB, 2008), and Abhishek Sharma (141 for SRH vs PBKS, 2025) on the list.