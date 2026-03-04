Quinton de Kock continues to struggle at Eden Gardens (T20s)
What's the story
South Africa opener Quinton de Kock suffered an early dismissal in semi-final 1 of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup. The veteran southpaw perished for an 8-ball 10 in the 2nd over against New Zealand at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. Having been asked to bat, the Proteas were reduced to 16/1 with de Kock's dismissal. Here are his numbers.
Information
Cole McConchie dismisses the southpaw
De Kock hit Matt Henry for a six in the 1st over before getting a four off Cole McConchie. A shorter length delivery next saw the ball to jump on de Kock and his sloggy pull derived more height. The mid-on fielder completed the catch.
Stats
An average of 9.50; six dismissals against pace bowlers
De Kock's 10 off 8 balls saw him race to 95 runs from 10 T20 matches at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. He averages a sorry 9.50 with his strike rate being 110.46, as per ESPNcricinfo. Notably, he has been dismissed six times by pace bowlers across 9 innings. He owns 81 runs at 13.5 against pace at Eden Gardens.