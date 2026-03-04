LOADING...
Home / News / Sports News / Quinton de Kock continues to struggle at Eden Gardens (T20s)
Quinton de Kock continues to struggle at Eden Gardens (T20s)
South Africa opener Quinton de Kock suffered an early dismissal in semi-final 1 (Image Source: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

Quinton de Kock continues to struggle at Eden Gardens (T20s)

By Rajdeep Saha
Mar 04, 2026
07:38 pm
What's the story

South Africa opener Quinton de Kock suffered an early dismissal in semi-final 1 of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup. The veteran southpaw perished for an 8-ball 10 in the 2nd over against New Zealand at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. Having been asked to bat, the Proteas were reduced to 16/1 with de Kock's dismissal. Here are his numbers.

Information

Cole McConchie dismisses the southpaw

De Kock hit Matt Henry for a six in the 1st over before getting a four off Cole McConchie. A shorter length delivery next saw the ball to jump on de Kock and his sloggy pull derived more height. The mid-on fielder completed the catch.

Stats

An average of 9.50; six dismissals against pace bowlers

De Kock's 10 off 8 balls saw him race to 95 runs from 10 T20 matches at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. He averages a sorry 9.50 with his strike rate being 110.46, as per ESPNcricinfo. Notably, he has been dismissed six times by pace bowlers across 9 innings. He owns 81 runs at 13.5 against pace at Eden Gardens.

Advertisement