Decoding Quinton de Kock's struggles vs Yuzvendra Chahal in IPL

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to kick off its 19th season on March 28. Over the years, IPL has evolved into a battleground for some of the best cricketers in the world. The tournament has also witnessed some enticing rivalries. One of them is between Quinton de Kock and Yuzvendra Chahal , who will represent Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings, respectively, in IPL 2026. On this note, let's decode their numbers against each other.

Dominance Six dismissals in eight games Over the years, Chahal has overpowered de Kock in the IPL. The Proteas batter has been dismissed on six occasions across eight innings while facing the leg-spinner, as per ESPNcricinfo. De Kock, who is known to attack across phases, has a strike rate of 112.82 against Chahal. He has struck the veteran bowler for a solitary maximum and 4 fours. The southpaw has scored 39 runs in this battle at a paltry average of 7.33.

Stats Has any bowler trapped de Kock more often? Chahal's tally of six dismissals versus de Kock is the most for any bowler in IPL. Deepak Chahar (5 times) and Ravichandran Ashwin (4 times) are the other bowlers to trap the South African more than thrice. Meanwhile, Mayank Agarwal is the only batter to have fallen prey to Chahal on more instances in IPL (7). De Kock shares the second spot with Nitish Rana on this unwanted list.

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