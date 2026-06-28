England vs New Zealand, Nottingham Test: Rachin Ravindra misses ton

Knock

Ravindra falls for 94

NZ racked up 438 in the first innings. And England responded with a fighting 354. The Kiwis suffered early setbacks in the third innings and were 120/3 at stumps on Day 3. Ravindra and Mitchell extended NZ's lead on the fourth morning. They looked set to take NZ through the session unscathed until off-spinner Shoaib Bashir struck. A sharply turning delivery struck Ravindra on the back leg, ending his 149-ball 94 (12 fours).