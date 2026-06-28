England vs New Zealand, Nottingham Test: Rachin Ravindra misses ton
What's the story
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra narrowly missed a century in the ongoing third and final Test against England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Ravindra, who perished for 94, added 129 runs with Daryl Mitchell for the fourth wicket. The duo put New Zealand in a commanding position on Day 4. After Ravindra's dismissal, the Kiwis were at 180/4 with a 260-plus lead.
Knock
Ravindra falls for 94
NZ racked up 438 in the first innings. And England responded with a fighting 354. The Kiwis suffered early setbacks in the third innings and were 120/3 at stumps on Day 3. Ravindra and Mitchell extended NZ's lead on the fourth morning. They looked set to take NZ through the session unscathed until off-spinner Shoaib Bashir struck. A sharply turning delivery struck Ravindra on the back leg, ending his 149-ball 94 (12 fours).
Numbers
A look at his numbers
Ravindra, who missed his ton, earlier raced to his seventh half-century in Tests. He also has five tons, thereby projecting an incredible conversion rate. Across 24 Tests (44 innings), Ravindra has racked up 1,865 runs at an average of 47.82. Notably, the Kiwi all-rounder averages 45-plus in both home (47.21) and away (47.21) conditions.
Information
Second half-century vs England
As per ESPNcricinfo, Ravindra recorded his career-best score against England in Tests. Overall, this was his second Test fifty against this opposition. In six Tests against England, Ravindra has 347 runs at 28.91.