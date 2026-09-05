CPL 2026: Rahmanullah Gurbaz shines ahead of India T20I series

Gurbaz, who opened alongside Mavendra Dindyal (33), made his intentions clear from the start.

He hit back-to-back boundaries in the second over itself to set the tone for his team's innings.

After Dindyal's dismissal in the fifth over, Gurbaz went on a boundary-hitting spree, scoring 17 runs off one over with three boundaries.

He reached his half-century in style by hitting spinner Vitel Lawes for a six down the ground.

Though Gurbaz was dismissed soon after completing his fifty, his team (160/2) achieved the target with 16 balls to spare.