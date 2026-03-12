Rahul Dravid set to receive CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award

Former Indian cricket captain and head coach, Rahul Dravid , is set to be honored with the Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award. The recognition will be given at the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) annual Naman Awards on March 15 in Delhi. Along with Dravid, Shubman Gill will also be honored with the Cricketer of the Year award.

Domestic recognition Other notable awards at the ceremony Mumbai's Ayush Mhatre will be awarded the Lala Amarnath Award for his outstanding performance as an all-rounder in domestic limited-overs cricket. The BCCI is also considering giving a lifetime award to former India captain Mithali Raj. The awards ceremony will celebrate the contributions of these cricketers to Indian cricket, both on and off the field.

Career highlights Dravid's illustrious playing career Dravid, who retired from international cricket in 2012, is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen in the history of the game. He was part of India's legendary batting line-up that included Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, and VVS Laxman. The 53-year-old was instrumental in establishing India as a formidable team even overseas. His propensityy to bat for long periods earned him the nickname 'The Wall.'

Coaching career Transition from player to coach After retiring, Dravid took up commentary and coaching. He first coached the India Under-19 team, leading them to victory at the 2018 Under-19 World Cup with players like Gill and Prithvi Shaw. He also helped the India A side succeed during this time. In 2021, he became the head coach of the senior Indian team, succeeding Ravi Shastri.

