Duleep Trophy 2026: Rajat Patidar falters on First-Class return

After being invited to bat, Central Zone saw a 28-run opening stand. However, Abhijit K Sarkar broke the partnership by dismissing Aman Mokhade.

Sarkar also removed Kunal Chandela, exposing Patidar. The Central Zone skipper added 27 runs (86 balls) with Aryan Juyal to steady the ship.

In the 27th over, Mukesh Kumar knocked over Patidar, who departed for 12 off 41 balls (1 four).