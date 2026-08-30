Duleep Trophy 2026: Rajat Patidar falters on First-Class return
What's the story
Indian batter Rajat Patidar faltered on his return to First-Class cricket on August 30. Leading Central Zone against East Zone in the 2026 Duleep Trophy, Patidar fell for 12 (41). He came in after Central Zone, asked to bat, were reduced to 36/2. Patidar's last First-Class outing was in February this year during the Ranji Trophy. Here are further details.
Knock
How Patidar fared
After being invited to bat, Central Zone saw a 28-run opening stand. However, Abhijit K Sarkar broke the partnership by dismissing Aman Mokhade.
Sarkar also removed Kunal Chandela, exposing Patidar. The Central Zone skipper added 27 runs (86 balls) with Aryan Juyal to steady the ship.
In the 27th over, Mukesh Kumar knocked over Patidar, who departed for 12 off 41 balls (1 four).
Return
A look at his FC numbers
As mentioned, this marked Patidar's return to First-Class cricket. His last red-ball encounter was the Ranji Trophy quarter-final against J&K in February.
In 78 FC matches, Patidar has 5,521 runs at an average of around 44. His tally includes 16 tons and 27 half-centuries.
Patidar has also played three Tests for Team India, scoring 63 runs at 10.50.
Information
Most runs in 2025 Duleep Trophy
Patidar led Central Zone to the 2025 Duleep Trophy title. Under him, the side beat South Zone in the final in Bengaluru. Patidar finished as the highest run-scorer - 382 runs at 76.40, including a century in the final.