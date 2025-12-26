Vijay Hazare Trophy: Odisha's Rajesh Mohanty scripts history with hat-trick

Mohanty's hat-trick left Services reeling at 21 for 3. The pacer ended with impressive figures of 3 wickets for just 25 runs from nine overs as Services could only manage a total of 83/10 batting first. His stellar performance not only helped Odisha gain an upper hand in the match but also etched his name in the history books.

Stats

Here are his stats

The 25-year-old has now raced to 45 wickets from 39 List A games at an average of 30-plus. His economy is around 4.5 as the pacer also owns a fifer in the format. Notably, Mohanty was among the 1,355 players who registered for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini auction. However, he went unsold after failing to catch the attention of IPL franchises.