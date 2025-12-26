Vijay Hazare Trophy: Odisha's Rajesh Mohanty scripts history with hat-trick
What's the story
Odisha's Rajesh Mohanty has made history by becoming the first-ever bowler from the state to claim a hat-trick in List A cricket. The 25-year-old achieved this feat during his team's Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Services at Alur Cricket Stadium III in Bengaluru on Friday. Mohanty struck in the seventh over after Odisha elected to field, dismissing opener Sagar Dahiya, Amit Shukla, and Ravi Chauhan to complete his hat-trick. Here are further details.
Match impact
Mohanty's impressive performance leads to Services' downfall
Mohanty's hat-trick left Services reeling at 21 for 3. The pacer ended with impressive figures of 3 wickets for just 25 runs from nine overs as Services could only manage a total of 83/10 batting first. His stellar performance not only helped Odisha gain an upper hand in the match but also etched his name in the history books.
Stats
The 25-year-old has now raced to 45 wickets from 39 List A games at an average of 30-plus. His economy is around 4.5 as the pacer also owns a fifer in the format. Notably, Mohanty was among the 1,355 players who registered for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini auction. However, he went unsold after failing to catch the attention of IPL franchises.