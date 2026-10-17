Ramesh Powar to join BCCI senior men's selection committee: Report
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer Ramesh Powar is likely to be appointed as a member of the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) senior men's selection committee, as per Cricbuzz. The panel, which is currently being chaired by Pragyan Ojha on an interim basis, will soon see Powar's induction. The decision comes after interviews were conducted by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) on October 15.
Candidate selection
CAC interviewed 4 to 5 candidates for the position
The CAC interviewed four to five candidates, including former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer, for the position on October 15.
Along with Powar, other contenders were Connor Williams and Jacob Martin, both former Baroda players.
Despite being interviewed for the junior selection panel and initially considered for the chairman's role, Powar was ultimately co-opted into the senior panel.
Junior committee
Chairman's role for junior selection committee remains undecided
The chairman's role for the junior selection committee may not go to Dodda Ganesh, a former Indian pacer from Karnataka.
The decision is still pending as the CAC continues its deliberations on the appointments.
Meanwhile, Ojha will continue to lead the senior men's selection panel until an official announcement is made regarding Powar's induction.
Notably, the latter, who played two Tests and 31 ODIs for India, had also served as the head coach of India's women's cricket side.
Agarkar
Agarkar recently bowed out
Earlier this month, Ajit Agarkar bowed out as the chairman of India's senior men's selection committee.
The former Indian pacer concluded his tenure on October 4. Under his leadership from July 2023 to October 2026, India clinched several major titles.
Although some bold calls raised eyebrows, the ICC trophies topped it.