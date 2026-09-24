Ajit Agarkar's chief selector tenure set to end in October
What's the story
Ajit Agarkar's tenure as the chief selector of the Indian men's cricket team will come to an end on October 4. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed this on Wednesday. He said that the position would be "vacant" after that date and that they have "sufficient time" to decide on a replacement for Agarkar.
Contract conclusion
Agarkar won't seek extension
Agarkar has already informed the BCCI that he doesn't want his three-year contract to be extended.
The former India all-rounder communicated his decision on September 18, after which the board authorized its office-bearers to decide on the future of the selection committee.
Saikia said they are not in a hurry to announce Agarkar's successor and will do so after his contract expires.
Statement
Official statement of Sakia
"As far as Ajit Agarkar is concerned, his tenure is going to be over on 4th of October and we have sufficient time till 4th," Saikia told PTI Videos.
"We are going to take a decision regarding the vacant position which will be there after 4th of October. Once any decision is taken by BCCI, we will definitely announce it in public domain," he added.
Tenure highlights
The next chief selector will have a big task
Agarkar took over as the chairman of the senior men's selection committee in July 2023, succeeding Chetan Sharma.
His tenure has seen India win the T20 World Cup in 2024 and the Champions Trophy title in 2025. However, India's Test performance tanked during this period.
The BCCI will begin the process of appointing a new chairman after October 4.
The next chief selector will play an important role in shaping India's white-ball strategy for the upcoming ODI World Cup in 2027.