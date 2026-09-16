Ajit Agarkar set to resign as chief selector? Report

Despite earlier reports suggesting that Agarkar would continue in his role until the end of the ODI World Cup next year, no one from BCCI's top brass has reportedly contacted him about his future.

This lack of communication has fueled speculation that the West Indies squad announcement could be his last as chief selector.

Speculation is rife that former India batter VVS Laxman, the current head of the CoE, could replace Agarkar as the next selection committee chairman.