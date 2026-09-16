Ajit Agarkar set to resign as chief selector? Report
What's the story
Ajit Agarkar, the current chairman of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee, is reportedly set to leave the post. The speculation comes as talks for a contract extension have stalled. The upcoming selection meeting for India's white-ball series against West Indies on September 16 could be Agarkar's last in his current role.
Contract uncertainty
No communication from BCCI top brass
Despite earlier reports suggesting that Agarkar would continue in his role until the end of the ODI World Cup next year, no one from BCCI's top brass has reportedly contacted him about his future.
This lack of communication has fueled speculation that the West Indies squad announcement could be his last as chief selector.
Speculation is rife that former India batter VVS Laxman, the current head of the CoE, could replace Agarkar as the next selection committee chairman.
Farewell gesture
'Thank you note' to Saikia
As per PTI, Agarkar has told close associates that he may send a 'thank you note' to BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia after the West Indies team selection.
The note would be his way of thanking the board for giving him an opportunity to serve as chief selector for three years.
This development further hints at his possible exit from the committee.
Tenure highlights
A look at Agarkar's tenure
Agarkar was appointed chairman of the selection committee in July 2023.
Under his leadership, India lost only two matches in ICC white-ball events - the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia and a 2026 T20 World Cup fixture against South Africa.
The team also won the T20 World Cups in 2024 and 2026, and the Champions Trophy in 2025.
However, India's Test performance dipped, including series defeats at home.
Extension talks
Extension sought until ODI World Cup
Agarkar's contract was initially set to expire in June this year but was later extended by BCCI until October 4.
The former India pacer had sought an extension until the end of next year's ODI World Cup in October.
However, recent developments suggest that he may not be on the same page as BCCI top officials, making his case for an extension almost negative.