Devdutt Padikkal hammers his 19th fifty in First-Class cricket: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 07:40 pm Oct 15, 202507:40 pm

The opening day of the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season saw a stellar performance from Karnataka against Saurashtra. A partnership between Devdutt Padikkal (96) and Karun Nair (73) helped their team reach a solid position at the end of Day 1 (295/5). The match is being played at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. Padikkal, who was a part of the Team India squad in their recently concluded series against West Indies, showed his mettle at number three against Saurashtra.