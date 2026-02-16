Paras Dogra becomes second player with 10,000 Ranji Trophy runs

Paras Dogra, the Jammu and Kashmir captain, has become the second player to complete 10,000 runs in Ranji Trophy history. The feat was achieved during his team's semi-final against Bengal at Kalyani on Monday. Dogra unlocked the achievement with his 11th run, batting in at No. 4 for his side. He joined Mumbai legend Wasim Jaffer , who tops the list with 12,038 runs.

Career milestones Second player to achieve this milestone Dogra, the 41-year-old seasoned campaigner, is only the second player to complete 10,000 runs in the 92-year Ranji Trophy history. He achieved this feat in his 152nd First-Class match. Dogra began his career with Himachal Pradesh in 2001 and represented them in 95 Ranji matches, according to The Indian Express. He hammered 6,418 runs with 19 tons for the side.

Team transitions A look at his journey In 2018, Dogra moved to Puducherry, where he became the team's first Ranji Trophy centurion. He scored 11 centuries in five seasons before joining Jammu and Kashmir as their captain for the 2024/25 season. Dogra currently has the most centuries among active batters in the Ranji Trophy (33). Overall, he is second only to Jaffer (40). He also has nine double-centuries to his name.

Advertisement