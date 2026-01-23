Ranji Trophy: Ruturaj Gaikwad gets to his 17th First-Class fifty 

Responding to Goa's first-innings score of 209/10, Maharashtra were reduced to 43/2 when Gaikwad arrived to bat. The star batter gave a hard time to the opposition bowlers as he took the innings forward with 40-plus partnerships with Niraj Joshi (23) and skipper Ankit Bawne (22). Amulya Pandrekar eventually trapped him as Maharashtra were 168/5 at the time of his dismissal.

Career

A look at Gaikwad's FC stats

Gaikwad's 66 had six fours. He consumed 111 balls. With this knock, he has raced to 3,212 runs from 44 matches, averaging 44-plus. This was his 17th FC fifty as he has also hit nine tons. He has scored 364 runs across five innings in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy at 121.33. His previous 50-plus scores this season read 91, 55*, and 116.