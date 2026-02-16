Rashid Khan becomes first player with 700 T20 wickets: Stats

Rashid Khan , one of the most lethal spinners, has completed 700 wickets in men's T20s. The Afghanistan skipper reached the landmark in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup encounter against the UAE at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. His first and only wicket of the match helped Rashid attain this feat. Rashid is also the highest wicket-taker in T20 Internationals. Here are the key stats.

Stats A look at his T20 stats Since making his debut in 2015, Rashid has been Afghanistan's mainstay spinner. A white-ball specialist, the wrist-spinner has completed 700 wickets in 518 T20 encounters at an average of under 20. His tally includes an economy rate of under 7. Rashid has 18 four-wicket hauls and 4 fifers. His closest rival in terms of wickets is Dwayne Bravo (631), who retired in 2024.

Information Rashid takes a solitary wicket Rashid came in as the second-change bowler after Afghanistan elected to field. He was wicketless in his first three overs. In the 16th over, Rashid dismissed Muhammad Arfan for a duck. The latter was dismissed hitwicket, as Rashid finished with 1/24 (4).

Advertisement

T20Is Most wickets in T20I cricket As mentioned, Rashid is the highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket. In 114 matches, the leg-spinner has taken 191 wickets at a remarkable average of 13.77. His tally includes 2 fifers and an economy rate of 6.05. Rashid is on the verge of becoming the first player with 200 T20I wickets. New Zealand's Tim Southee is currently the second-highest wicket-taker (164).

Advertisement