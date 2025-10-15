Rashid Khan: Decoding his crunch bowling stats against Bangladesh (ODIs)
What's the story
Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan continued his brilliance against Bangladesh in ODI cricket. After picking 3/38 and 5/17 in the first two ODIs of the 2025 series between the two sides in Abu Dhabi, the right-arm wrist-spinner claimed 3/12 in the 3rd and final ODI. Rashid and Bilal Sami helped Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 200 runs in the 3rd ODI. Here's more.
Performance
11 wickets in the series for Rashid
In the 3rd ODI, Rashid was once again at his best. He bowled 6 overs and registered 3/12 (1 maiden). He dismissed the likes of Towhid Hridoy, Nurul Hasan and Saif Hassan. Notably, the ace spinner picked 11 wickets in the three-match series. He managed an average of 6.09 in this series and owned an economy rate of 2.73, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Stats
Breaking down Rashid's stats against Bangladesh
Against Bangladesh, Rashid has bagged 35 wickets from 19 matches at an average of 19.22. His economy rate is a solid 3.77. He owns one fifer against Bangladesh. All of his 35 wickets have come in Asia from 18 games at 17.74. In 11 neutral venue games, Rashid has 19 wickets from 11 matches at 20.63. He owns 16 wickets across 8 away games.