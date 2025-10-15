Rashid Khan: Decoding his crunch bowling stats against Bangladesh (ODIs)

Performance

11 wickets in the series for Rashid

In the 3rd ODI, Rashid was once again at his best. He bowled 6 overs and registered 3/12 (1 maiden). He dismissed the likes of Towhid Hridoy, Nurul Hasan and Saif Hassan. Notably, the ace spinner picked 11 wickets in the three-match series. He managed an average of 6.09 in this series and owned an economy rate of 2.73, as per ESPNcricinfo.