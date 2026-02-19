Rashid Khan pays tribute to outgoing Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott

Afghanistan cricket captain Rashid Khan has paid a heartfelt tribute to Jonathan Trott , the outgoing head coach. He said that the former England international played a pivotal role in taking the Afghan side to new heights. This comes ahead of Afghanistan's final match in their 2026 T20 World Cup campaign against Canada, which will also be Trott's last game with them.

Acknowledgment Trott has been instrumental in our journey: Rashid Rashid acknowledged Trott's immense contribution to Afghanistan cricket, saying, "He has been someone who has taken Afghanistan cricket to where it is now." The captain also stressed that the progress made by the team under Trott was due to hard work and a clear direction. He said, "I think he has worked so hard with every single one. Definitely, everyone around us will miss him so much."

Development Afghanistan's evolution under Trott Under Trott's guidance, Afghanistan has evolved into a competitive side across formats. Rashid stressed that this transformation was not an overnight success but the result of consistent effort and strategic planning. He said, "Now nothing is easy for us. Teams will come against us with different plans. It's about how we manage ourselves, upgrade our skills and stay one step ahead of the opposition."

Forward thinking ODI World Cup on the horizon Looking ahead, Rashid stressed the importance of continuous improvement as teams start to strategize against Afghanistan. He said, "It's about how we manage ourselves, upgrade our skills, and stay one step ahead of the opposition." The captain also spoke about the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup in South Africa and Afghanistan's commitment to building on their strong performance in 2023.

Player decisions Rashid On Nabi's future When asked about veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi's international future, Rashid said the decision lies solely with the player. He said, "I think I need to ask him. Well, individually, everybody knows themselves very well." The captain also stressed that it's all about individual decisions and how long one enjoys playing cricket.

Reflection Afghanistan's T20 World Cup journey Afghanistan's T20 World Cup journey started with a heavy defeat against New Zealand. Thereafter, their campaign was marred by a heartbreaking loss to South Africa. The double Super Over defeat ended their campaign prematurely. Afghanistan then claimed a five-wicket win over the UAE, but it was too late. Their upcoming game against Canada could mark the beginning of a new era for Afghanistan cricket, with veteran players like Nabi (41) possibly stepping aside for younger talents.