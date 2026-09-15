2nd T20I: Rashid Khan's three-fer versus India goes in vain 

The Indian innings was anchored by an explosive 88-run opening partnership between Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson.

While Abhishek scored a quick-fire 39 off 19 balls, it was Samson (57 off 22) who stole the show with his aggressive batting.

However, both Indian openers were dismissed by Rashid Khan in the ninth over.

The leggie later trapped opposition skipper Shreyas Iyer for 11.

However, lack of support from the other end meant India crossed the line without any hassle.