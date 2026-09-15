2nd T20I: Rashid Khan's three-fer versus India goes in vain
What's the story
India clinched the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan with a convincing seven-wicket victory in the second match at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. The win came with the Men in Blue chasing down the 160-run target with 5.1 overs to spare, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. Each of the three fallen Indian wickets went to Rashid Khan's credit. Here are further details.
Performance
A valiant effort from the leggie
The Indian innings was anchored by an explosive 88-run opening partnership between Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson.
While Abhishek scored a quick-fire 39 off 19 balls, it was Samson (57 off 22) who stole the show with his aggressive batting.
However, both Indian openers were dismissed by Rashid Khan in the ninth over.
The leggie later trapped opposition skipper Shreyas Iyer for 11.
However, lack of support from the other end meant India crossed the line without any hassle.
Stats
Most wickets in T20Is
Rashid finished with 3/36 from 3.5 overs.
The highest wicket-taker in T20I history, Rashid has now raced to 196 wickets across 117 games at 13.87 (ER: 6.1).
Six of his wickets have come across five games against India, as per Cricinfo.
With 739 wickets from 549 games at 18-plus, Rashid also happens to be the highest wicket-taker in overall T20 cricket.