Rashid Khan has clocked these numbers vs KKR in IPL

Gujarat Titans (GT) are gearing up to take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their next 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) assignment. The match is scheduled to be played at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. Veteran GT leg-spinner Rashid Khan is among the players to watch out for in this game. Let's take a closer look at his performance against KKR.

Performance analysis Fourth-best economy against KKR According to ESPNcricinfo, Rashid has claimed 19 wickets across 16 matches against KKR. His economy of 7.19 is the best among spinners with as many or more wickets than Rashid against the Kolkata-based team. In the overall list, the GT star is only behind former pacers Lasith Malinga (6.99), R Vinay Kumar (7), and Chris Morris (7.13). Rashid has gone wicket-less just four times against KKR.

Hat-trick Rashid owns a hat-trick vs KKR Rashid's only IPL hat-trick came against KKR in 2023, in Ahmedabad. Albeit in a losing cause, the GT star dismissed Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, and Shardul Thakur off consecutive deliveries in the 17th over. Makhaya Ntini, Pravin Tambe, and Yuzvendra Chahal are the only other bowlers with IPL hat-tricks versus KKR.

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