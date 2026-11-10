Turning Point: Ravi Shastri revisits India's historic T20 WC triumph
What's the story
Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri recently opened up on a crucial moment that powered India to the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup title. In an interview with Sky Sports, Shastri highlighted the turning point in the final between India and South Africa while speaking to Ian Smith. The match saw India clinch their second T20 World Cup title, ending an 11-year wait for an ICC title.
Match turnaround
'Rishabh Pant's break changed the game'
Shastri recalled how South Africa was on the verge of victory, needing just 30 runs from 30 balls with five wickets in hand.
He highlighted a brief stoppage involving Rishabh Pant as a key moment that turned the tide in India's favor.
"Klaasen was going hammer and tongs at the attack. and David Miller was with him," he said, adding that after this break, things started to change for India.
Choker tag
Pollock heartbroken after South Africa's defeat
Shastri also spoke about former South African captain Shaun Pollock's reaction to the Proteas' heartbreaking defeat.
He said, "I walked to the back of the commentary box and saw Polly (Shaun Pollock) sitting in the corner."
Pollock felt this was a major example of South Africa's long-standing reputation as "chokers" in ICC tournaments.
WTC win
Shastri understood South Africa's pain
While he was happy with India's win, Shastri also understood the pain of South Africa's defeat.
He said it would have been easier to digest a comfortable win for South Africa over India. But losing after being in such a strong position would be "absolutely gutted."
However, he was glad that South Africa eventually won the World Test Championship (WTC) in 2025 and ended their long wait for an ICC title.
Final
India's dramatic comeback
Chasing 177 in Bridgetown, South Africa were sitting pretty at 151/4, with Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller in the middle.
India then pulled off a dramatic seven-run win against South Africa. Needing 30 off 30 balls, South Africa's momentum was broken by a brief medical delay.
Hardik Pandya then dismissed the dangerous Klaasen, allowing India's bowlers to restrict the chase and secure the title.