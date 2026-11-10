Turning Point: Ravi Shastri revisits India's historic T20 WC triumph

Shastri recalled how South Africa was on the verge of victory, needing just 30 runs from 30 balls with five wickets in hand.

He highlighted a brief stoppage involving Rishabh Pant as a key moment that turned the tide in India's favor.

"Klaasen was going hammer and tongs at the attack. and David Miller was with him," he said, adding that after this break, things started to change for India.