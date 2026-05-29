Here's how RCB have fared at Narendra Modi Stadium (IPL)

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have made it to the final of the 2026 Indian Premier League . The team advanced to the ultimate encounter after defeating Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 1 at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala. The final will be played on May 31 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, where RCB will defend the title they won last year. On this note, let's look at RCB's performances at the Ahmedabad Stadium over the years.

Stats 4 wins across eight games As per ESPNcricinfo, RCB have played eight IPL matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium, winning four and losing as many. RCB's only 200-plus score here is 206/1 against hosts Gujarat Titans in 2024. This remains the third-highest second-innings score at the venue in a winning cause (IPL). Meanwhile, RCB's second-highest score here is 190/9 against Punjab Kings in the 2025 IPL final. They won this game by six runs.

Information What is RCB's lowest-score here? RCB's lowest restricted score here stands at 145/8 against Punjab Kings at the 2021 event. Earlier in the ongoing season, RCB were bowled out for 155 in Ahmedabad against the home team.

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Performers Here are the key performers Virat Kohli is RCB's leading run-scorer at the venue with 290 runs across eight innings at 48.33 (50s: 2). Team skipper Rajat Patidar has managed 133 runs here while striking at 135.37 (six innings). In the bowling department, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has claimed 14 wickets from just six games here (ER: 7.17). This also includes a five-wicket haul.

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