Revisiting Team India's last Test series in Sri Lanka
What's the story
After the white-ball leg, India are set to play a two-match Test series against hosts Sri Lanka, starting August 15. Shubman Gill returns to lead India in whites, with Galle and Colombo hosting the two games, respectively. Notably, India will tour the island nation for a Test series after nine years. Here's how India fared in the 2017 Test series in Sri Lanka.
Rout
A 3-0 whitewash
Virat Kohli's India comprehensively outplayed hosts Sri Lanka in the three-match Test series in 2017.
The visitors made a statement, winning the opening Test in Galle by 304 runs.
The Kohli-led side then registered an innings-and-53-run victory in Colombo.
India capped off the tour with a massive triumph in Pallekele. They won by an innings and 171 runs.
Batting
Indian batters shine
Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara spearheaded India's batting throughout the series.
Dhawan was the series' highest run-scorer, amassing 358 runs at 89.50, including two tons. He struck at 104.67.
Pujara, who scored 309 runs at 77.25, also tallied two centuries.
KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Ajinkya Rahane also played some solid knocks as India's top order repeatedly piled up imposing totals.
Bowling
Ashwin, Jadeja torment SL
While the batters stood up to the expectations, spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja tormented the hosts.
Ashwin finished as the highest wicket-taker, taking 17 wickets from three games at 25.88. He recorded a fifer and a four-wicket haul.
Jadeja was just behind him with 13 wickets from two Tests at 28.76.
Mohammed Shami was the only other bowler with 10-plus wickets.
Information
Can India extend unbeaten run?
India, now led by Gill, would aim to extend their unbeaten run in Sri Lanka. India's last Test defeat in the island nation was back in 2015. Notably, Sri Lanka last beat India in a home Test series in 2008.