Revisiting Team India's last Test series in Sri Lanka

While the batters stood up to the expectations, spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja tormented the hosts.

Ashwin finished as the highest wicket-taker, taking 17 wickets from three games at 25.88. He recorded a fifer and a four-wicket haul.

Jadeja was just behind him with 13 wickets from two Tests at 28.76.

Mohammed Shami was the only other bowler with 10-plus wickets.