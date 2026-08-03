Sri Lanka vs India, Tests: Head-to-head record and stats
What's the story
After the white-ball leg, India are set to play a two-match Test series against hosts Sri Lanka, starting August 15. Shubman Gill returns to lead India in whites, with Galle and Colombo hosting the two games, respectively. India are set for their first Test tour to Sri Lanka in nine years, the last of which came in 2017. Here are the key numbers.
Record
India's lead over SL in Tests
According to Cricinfo, India and Sri Lanka have locked horns in 46 Tests since 1982. India have a 22-7 lead over the Lankans, with 17 Tests ending in a draw.
It is worth noting that India haven't ever lost a Test against Sri Lanka at home. Across 22 Tests against SL at home, India have won 13. Nine of them were drawn.
Away
India's Test series in SL
In 24 Tests on Sri Lankan soil, India have won nine and lost seven. India's last Test defeat in the island nation was back in 2015.
In their last Test series in Sri Lanka, the Virat Kohli-led India routed the hosts 3-0.
Notably, Sri Lanka last beat India in a home Test series in 2008.
Performers
A look at star performers
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar is India's highest run-scorer against SL in Tests. He tops the tally with 1,995 runs at 60.45, including nine tons.
Tendulkar is also the only Indian with over 1,000 Test runs in Sri Lanka.
Meanwhile, India's top three wicket-takers against SL in Tests are spinners - Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh, and R Ashwin.
Ravindra Jadeja, who is set to feature, has 33 wickets from seven Tests at 23.72 against SL.