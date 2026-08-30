Bengal CM Adhikari announces refund for Messi event fans

CM Adhikari said he has already started the internal process to refund the fans.

"Messi has a huge fan base. They had purchased tickets costing ₹4,000 and ₹6,000. It is my wish to ensure that the money paid by these 33,000 sports enthusiasts is refunded," he said on National Sports Day.

The CM also slammed the previous government for neglecting sports infrastructure and opportunities in West Bengal.