T20 World Cup 2024: Reliving India's title-clinching win over SA

Defending champions India will face South Africa in their first Super 8 encounter at the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup . It will be a rematch of the 2024 final, where Rohit Sharma 's India made a remarkable comeback to beat the Proteas. Suryakumar Yadav's majestic catch at long-off sealed India's second T20 World Cup title. Let's relive the iconic final from Kensington Oval, Barbados.

India innings Kohli, Axar rescue India Electing to bat, India were off to a flier before Keshav Maharaj dismissed Rohit and Rishabh Pant in the second over. Suryakumar's early departure brought India down to 34/3. A 72-run stand between Virat Kohli and Axar Patel helped India resurrect thereafter. Clutch knocks from Axar and Shivam Dube, as well as Kohli's stay, propelled India to 176/7. Kohli smashed a 59-ball 76.

SA innings How the chase panned out In response, India started strongly with pacers Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah dismissed Reeza Hendricks in the second over before Arshdeep got Aiden Markram, leaving SA at 12/2. However, a 58-run stand between Quinton de Kock and Tristan Stubbs steadied the ship. Despite removing Stubbs, India's spinners leaked runs. A mighty effort from Heinrich Klaasen (5 sixes) tormented India in the middle overs.

Comeback A comeback for the ages South Africa required a run-a-ball 30 runs and had the game in hand. In came Bumrah, who conceded only four runs. The next over saw Hardik Pandya dismiss Klaasen, marking the shift in momentum. Bumrah then bowled an excellent 18th over and knocked over Marco Jansen. With 20 runs required off 12 balls, Arshdeep didn't concede a boundary in the 19th over.

Final over Suryakumar's long-off moment Although SA required 16 runs off the final over, they still had David Miller in the middle. However, Hardik dismissed Miller on the over's first ball. Miller departed after Suryakumar took a brilliant running catch. SKY caught the ball near the boundary rope (long-off), tossed it in the air while crossing the rope, and swiftly returned inside to complete the catch.

Title Glory for India Hardik's final over choked the Proteas again and took India to their second T20 World Cup title. India became the third side to claim multiple such titles, joining West Indies (2012 and 2016) and England (2010 and 2022). The Rohit-led India also became the first side to win the men's T20 World Cup without losing a match.