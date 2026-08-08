Report reveals plan to 'blow up Messi' during FIFA 2026
What's the story
A leaked police dossier has reportedly revealed that Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi was allegedly the primary target of multiple terror threats during the FIFA World Cup 2026. According to Spanish newspaper Informacion.es, the documents detail bomb threats, stalking incidents, and online abuse directed at players, referees and other officials during the tournament. The security threats were handled by a joint security network led by the FBI and International Police Cooperation (IPCC).
Terror threat
Suicide bombing threat against Messi
One of the most shocking revelations in the dossier was a suicide bombing plot against Messi, the report said.
It said an individual had openly threatened to carry out a suicide attack inside Atlanta Stadium, where matches were held during the tournament.
The suspect had posted on X, "I'm going to walk into the Atlanta stadium and blow up Messi with four bombs strapped to my body."
He was identified as the most targeted player for threats during the competition.
Additional threat
Call received at Dallas airport
The authorities also investigated another case involving a phone call to Dallas airport.
The caller claimed he and two others were heading to the stadium with homemade bombs and an AR-15.
The message said that police officers as well as the footballers were the intended targets, while also mentioning Messi's name specifically.
Several explosives specialists, canine handlers, and K-9 agents also searched the Atlanta stadium after another individual contacted police and claimed to have planted "three bombs" in trash bins.
Security issues
Ronaldo also faced security threats during World Cup
The police dossier revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo also faced repeated security concerns during the FIFA World Cup 2026.
A FIFA employee had alerted authorities on June 14 after spotting a suspicious person trying to get information about the Portuguese footballer's accommodation.
Two days later, Houston police arrested a man at the hotel where Ronaldo and his national team were staying.