Report reveals plan to 'blow up Messi' during FIFA 2026 

One of the most shocking revelations in the dossier was a suicide bombing plot against Messi, the report said.

It said an individual had openly threatened to carry out a suicide attack inside Atlanta Stadium, where matches were held during the tournament.

The suspect had posted on X, "I'm going to walk into the Atlanta stadium and blow up Messi with four bombs strapped to my body."

He was identified as the most targeted player for threats during the competition.