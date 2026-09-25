When Virat Kohli hit three successive ODI tons versus WI 

Kohli, who was India's captain during that series, scored tons in each of the first three matches.

He scored a stunning 107-ball 140* in the opener, helping India comfortably chase down 323 in Guwahati.

The second game, which ended in a tie, saw Kohli hammer 157 off just 129 balls.

His knock of 107 off 119 balls in the third game went in vain as India (240/10) fell short while chasing 283.