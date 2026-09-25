When Virat Kohli hit three successive ODI tons versus WI
What's the story
Ahead of the three-match ODI series against West Indies, starting September 27, Virat Kohli's remarkable ODI statistics against the Caribbean side are worth noting. In 41 innings, he has amassed an incredible 2,261 runs at an average of 66.50 and a strike rate of nearly 97. Kohli was particularly brilliant in the 2018 ODI series, which saw him score three tons on the bounce. On this note, let's revisit Kohli's brilliant run in that series.
Knocks
Three tons from Kohli's blade
Kohli, who was India's captain during that series, scored tons in each of the first three matches.
He scored a stunning 107-ball 140* in the opener, helping India comfortably chase down 323 in Guwahati.
The second game, which ended in a tie, saw Kohli hammer 157 off just 129 balls.
His knock of 107 off 119 balls in the third game went in vain as India (240/10) fell short while chasing 283.
Information
A feat only matched by Babar Azam
This series saw Kohli become the first Indian to score three ODI tons on the bounce, as per Cricinfo. Rohit Sharma joined this list during the 2019 World Cup. Meanwhile, Pakistan's Babar Azam is the only player to hit as many successive tons against WI in a series.
Series
Over 450 runs in the series
Kohli finished this series with 453 runs across five games at an average of 151 and a strike rate of 112.96.
These are the third-most runs scored by a skipper in a bilateral ODI series.
Having scored 558 runs against South Africa earlier in 2018, Kohli also happens to top this list.
Australia's George Bailey's 478 runs against India in 2013 takes the second place.
No other batter has even scored 420 runs in a bilateral ODI series versus WI.