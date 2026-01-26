Richa Ghosh's career-best WPL knock goes in vain: Stats

Richa Ghosh played perhaps her best T20 knock for Royal Challengers Bengaluru on January 26. Ghosh was the lone warrior for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Mumbai Indians in Match 16 of WPL 2026 in Vadodara. She hammered a 50-ball 90 after RCB were down to 35/5 while chasing a mammoth 200. Owing to her exploits, the team finished on 184/9.

Knock Ghosh leads RCB's fightback Despite having a 20-run opening stand, RCB slumped to 35/5 in the Powerplay. Amelia Kerr then dismissed de Klerk (28) in the 12th over, bringing RCB further down to 77/6. Although Ghosh continued her fightback, RCB required 77 runs off the last four overs. Already in a spot of bother, RCB lost Arundhati Reddy and Sayali Satghare, leaving Ghosh stranded.

Finish Ghosh fights till the end RCB had an uphill task as they required 59 runs off 12 balls. In a stunning display of power-hitting, Ghosh hammered Amanjot Kaur for three successive sixes. And Shreyanka Patil smashed boundaries on the final two balls, with RCB collecting 27 runs off the over. Ghosh valiantly smashed 2 sixes and a four in the final over, though RCB fell 15 runs short.

Advertisement