Rinku Singh strikes at 300-plus in 20th over (T20Is): Stats

Middle-order batter Rinku Singh starred in India's 48-run win over New Zealand in the 1st T20I at Nagpur's VCA Stadium. The left-handed dasher smashed an unbeaten 44 (20), powering India to 238/7 in 20 overs. Rinku, who finally capitalized on the required game time, showed his prowess in the death overs. Have a look at his final-over blitz in T20I cricket.

Knock Rinku adds finishing touch in Nagpur Although India lost two quick wickets, Abhishek Sharma (84) and Suryakumar Yadav (32) powered them past 120 within 11 overs. Despite Hardik Pandya's middle-order cameo, two quick dismissals left India at 185/6. Rinku's calculated knock ensured India another strong finish. His final-over exploits took him to 44* off 20 balls. He smacked 2 sixes and as many fours in the 20th over.

Numbers SR of 302.63 in 20th over According to ESPNcricinfo, Rinku has a staggering strike rate of 302.63 in the 20th over in T20I cricket. He has hammered 115 runs off 38 balls in this regard. Only Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee (347.16) is ahead of the Indian batter. Among Indians, Dinesh Karthik follows Rinku with a strike rate of 230.61 in the 20th over.

Do you know? Exploits in last two overs As per ESPNcricinfo, Rinku has slammed 22 sixes and 14 fours in Overs 19 and 20 in T20I cricket (213 runs off 74 balls). Rinku's strike rate of 287.83 is the best among all batters with 100-plus runs in this regard.

