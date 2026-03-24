Rinku Singh to be named UP's Regional Sports Officer: Details 

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh is all set to be appointed as a Regional Sports Officer (RSO) by the Uttar Pradesh government. The decision comes as a reward for his stellar performances and dedication to the Indian team, especially after winning the T20 World Cup 2026 under Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy. Notably, during the tournament, Rinku had juggled between his duties with Team India and attending to his father who was battling Stage IV cancer in Greater Noida.

Incentive scheme UP government announces incentive package for athletes The Uttar Pradesh government has also announced an incentive package for athletes who have excelled at the international and national levels. The scheme includes government jobs, cash prizes, and prestigious sports honors. Apart from Rinku, Rajkumar Pal of the Indian hockey team that won bronze at the Paris Olympics will also be appointed as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

Job distribution Jobs for 6 international medal-winning athletes The state government is giving jobs to a total of six international medal-winning athletes. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will distribute appointment letters to these players at a felicitation ceremony at Lok Bhavan. Among those getting jobs are Paralympic high jump gold medalist Praveen Kumar, who will be appointed DSP, and Paralympic javelin throw silver medallist Ajit Singh, who will become District Panchayat Raj Officer.

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