Rinku Singh to be named UP's Regional Sports Officer: Details
What's the story
Indian cricketer Rinku Singh is all set to be appointed as a Regional Sports Officer (RSO) by the Uttar Pradesh government. The decision comes as a reward for his stellar performances and dedication to the Indian team, especially after winning the T20 World Cup 2026 under Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy. Notably, during the tournament, Rinku had juggled between his duties with Team India and attending to his father who was battling Stage IV cancer in Greater Noida.
Incentive scheme
UP government announces incentive package for athletes
The Uttar Pradesh government has also announced an incentive package for athletes who have excelled at the international and national levels. The scheme includes government jobs, cash prizes, and prestigious sports honors. Apart from Rinku, Rajkumar Pal of the Indian hockey team that won bronze at the Paris Olympics will also be appointed as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).
Job distribution
Jobs for 6 international medal-winning athletes
The state government is giving jobs to a total of six international medal-winning athletes. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will distribute appointment letters to these players at a felicitation ceremony at Lok Bhavan. Among those getting jobs are Paralympic high jump gold medalist Praveen Kumar, who will be appointed DSP, and Paralympic javelin throw silver medallist Ajit Singh, who will become District Panchayat Raj Officer.
Athlete support
UP government to reward these players as well
The UP government will also distribute a total cash reward of ₹1.64 crore among 14 players. Further, 19 players will get financial assistance worth ₹8.75 lakh under the Eklavya Sports Fund. At the ceremony, nine players will be honored with the Lakshman Award and Rani Lakshmibai Award for 2024-25, each receiving a cash prize of ₹3.11 lakh along with a bronze statuette.