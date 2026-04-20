IPL: Here's why Ayush Badoni opened for LSG against PBKS 

Lucknow Super Giants , on Sunday, suffered their fourth defeat of the 2026 Indian Premier League, losing by 54 runs to Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh. The loss left them languishing in eighth place on the points table. In six matches so far, LSG have tried three different opening combinations. On Sunday, they made another change by sending Ayush Badoni to open with Mitchell Marsh instead of Aiden Markram .

Game plan Badoni opens for the 2nd time Badoni, who opened the innings for the second time in IPL history, scored a quick 35 off 21 balls. He shared a 61-run opening stand with Marsh during the powerplay. Despite this, Punjab Kings kept things under control as LSG were restricted to 200/5 while chasing 255. After the defeat, LSG captain Rishabh Pant clarified that Badoni's promotion was not an impulsive decision but part of a pre-planned strategy.

Strategy defense It was pre-decided that he's going to open, says Pant Pant defended the decision to open with Badoni, saying, "I think the idea was to just go out there and play freely. It wasn't taken just today. It was just something we kept inside. It was pre-decided that he's going to open." He added, "We wanted some freedom at the top, and just (the) middle order wanted to chip in." The captain also shuffled Markram down to an unconventional No. 5 position for this match.

Advertisement

Match dynamics Markram responds with a quickfire 42 Markram, a seasoned opener in the format, responded to his new role with a quickfire 42 off 22 balls. However, LSG struggled most during a crucial phase between the eighth and 10th overs. The side failed to hit a single boundary during a 48-run stand between Pant and Marsh. This lack of acceleration proved costly as the required rate shot past 15 runs per over.

Advertisement