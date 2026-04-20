IPL: Here's why Ayush Badoni opened for LSG against PBKS
What's the story
Lucknow Super Giants, on Sunday, suffered their fourth defeat of the 2026 Indian Premier League, losing by 54 runs to Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh. The loss left them languishing in eighth place on the points table. In six matches so far, LSG have tried three different opening combinations. On Sunday, they made another change by sending Ayush Badoni to open with Mitchell Marsh instead of Aiden Markram.
Game plan
Badoni opens for the 2nd time
Badoni, who opened the innings for the second time in IPL history, scored a quick 35 off 21 balls. He shared a 61-run opening stand with Marsh during the powerplay. Despite this, Punjab Kings kept things under control as LSG were restricted to 200/5 while chasing 255. After the defeat, LSG captain Rishabh Pant clarified that Badoni's promotion was not an impulsive decision but part of a pre-planned strategy.
Strategy defense
It was pre-decided that he's going to open, says Pant
Pant defended the decision to open with Badoni, saying, "I think the idea was to just go out there and play freely. It wasn't taken just today. It was just something we kept inside. It was pre-decided that he's going to open." He added, "We wanted some freedom at the top, and just (the) middle order wanted to chip in." The captain also shuffled Markram down to an unconventional No. 5 position for this match.
Match dynamics
Markram responds with a quickfire 42
Markram, a seasoned opener in the format, responded to his new role with a quickfire 42 off 22 balls. However, LSG struggled most during a crucial phase between the eighth and 10th overs. The side failed to hit a single boundary during a 48-run stand between Pant and Marsh. This lack of acceleration proved costly as the required rate shot past 15 runs per over.
Captain's remarks
LSG face RR next on April 22
Despite the defeat, Pant refrained from pinpointing one area as a major concern. He said, "It's difficult to point out one area. The bowlers have done well. There have been areas of concern, but also some positivity with the batting." LSG will next face Rajasthan Royals at home on April 22 as they look to address their combination woes and revive their campaign.