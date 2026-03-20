Rishabh Pant praises Bharat Arun's impact on LSG camp

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant has praised the impact of Bharat Arun as the team's new bowling coach. In a conversation with JioStar, he emphasized Arun's contribution to their pre-season training camp. "The camp with the fast bowlers has been fantastic," Pant said while highlighting Arun's role in adding value to their preparations.

Trust established 'He is 1 of the best bowling coaches' Pant expressed his trust in Arun, having previously worked with him during his tenure with the Indian cricket team. He said, "He is one of the best bowling coaches, and I have that trust." The LSG captain also emphasized how Arun's experience and rapport with bowlers are key to building confidence and improving performance.

Improvement focus Arun's experience and rapport with bowlers Pant also noted that Arun's role is crucial in improving the team's bowling lineup. He said, "He brings that experience. The bowlers trust him and open up to him, which is exactly what you want from a bowling coach." The LSG skipper admitted that they felt their bowling could be improved last season and is confident Arun can help with this.

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Upcoming matches LSG's IPL 2026 schedule and season preview Under Pant's captaincy, LSG will begin their IPL 2026 season on April 1 against Delhi Capitals. Their first phase of matches also includes games against Sunrisers Hyderabad (April 5), Kolkata Knight Riders (April 9), and Gujarat Titans (April 12). The team is hopeful of clinching their maiden IPL title this season.

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